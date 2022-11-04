WAGGA Basketball Association will move their home to the new $23 million PCYC stadium.
Wagga Basketball Association will become the first anchor tenant of the new Fitzhardinge Street facility and move the majority of their competitions to the new venue.
The move will begin as early as next week as some of the association's basketball academies get started at PCYC, which will be followed by most of their junior and senior competitions next year.
PCYC's new Wagga base will be officially opened on Friday November 25, which will coincide with the hosting of the national CLB3x3 event.
Wagga Basketball Association president Scott Gray said the move to PCYC simply made sense.
"Wagga Basketball is very happy to announce that we'll be moving most of our competitions here next year," Gray said from the PCYC site on Friday.
"We're aiming to be an anchor tenant for PCYC, which means we'll be the main tenant for the facility and they'll obviously work their other programs and sports around it.
"We're at a pinch point from a growth perspective and we really needed to move to a facility that had more than the current court space that we are allocated. We're initially moving our academy program, starting next week, so we'll get an early insight into how the facility is going to operate and we'll have some use here this year before we move those main competitions here early next year."
The new PCYC stadium boasts four new state of the art courts. That betters the three on offer at Equex Stadium and the two at Bolton Park.
Gray explained that the move will allow for more convenient scheduling for their weeknight competitions.
"Our junior competitions are really at a pinch point. Our comps on Tuesday and Friday nights, particularly, finish anywhere between 9pm and 10pm at night," he said.
"Finishing at 10pm on a Tuesday night is not ideal so adding the additional courts on those particular nights allows us to not only get through more, but get through it sooner.
"We only use Bolton Park on a Wednesday night at the moment for seniors. The idea is to move all our main competitions here, so during the week while utilising those other facilities on other off nights when PCYC is not available.
"We're quite happy at Equex, don't get me wrong, it's a great facility, we've been using it for about three years now, Bolton Park is obviously aging, it will still be around for a little while and it's there for training and things like that but really the expectation from our basketball community is that we'll start to utilise these kind of spaces."
Gray also added that with nine courts now available in Wagga, it allows the association to host some bigger statewide events.
PCYC sports coordinator Zac Maloney, who is also coach of the Wagga Heat, believes the new partnership is a positive step forward for both organisations.
"It's a very exciting time. Obviously I've got quite a bit to do with both parties and it's a partnership that will benefit both parties," Maloney said.
"It's a four-court facility and there was a lot of sports around that could come in but it made sense for us to bring Wagga Basketball in. They've probably outgrown the capacity of the stadiums that they have at the moment so it makes our life a lot easier at PCYC and they're a great tenant that will come in and work with us and fill up some space.
"It's important for us as PCYC too to make sure we have these community associations come in and it's good for the kids to come in to the club and while they're here playing their sport, they may see what other programs we have on offer and it could lead to other avenues for them.
"It's a great partnership for both parties."
Gray said the association were still in discussions surrounding the right venue to host Wagga Heat and Blaze state league games going forward.
"It's a discussion that we'll continue to have," Gray said.
"The main thing is those competitions and that's where the pinch points are.
"About the Heat and Blaze, we'll continue to have conversations with both PCYC and Council. We have had conversations with Council around Equex with a bit more of a showcourt scenario but we're also having similar conversations here as well.
"In an ideal world you'd love that single home, you'd love to have your base and be known and be there. It might just be that we have a hybrid for a period of time."
Maloney has had a glimpse inside the new stadium and said it won't disappoint.
"I haven't been able to chuck the basketball kicks on yet. I'm itching to get in there and have a crack at it," he said.
"It's a state of the art facility, just walking on the court it feels really good. It's a bit of a different atmosphere, given it's a block set up but I'm excited to get in there and have a crack."
