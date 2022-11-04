A pop-up shop on Baylis Street will give Wagga business owners the opportunity to draw in new customers, with some even using the eight-week store to get their mojo back.
Local silversmith and owner of Mizz Creations Merrilyn King has been making her own jewellery for 17 years, but after the recent passing of her beloved husband, she put her love of the art to the side.
"I use to work in the home studio that my husband built for me, but I had decided I couldn't get back into silver smithing because all of my time went to my husband, but the pop-up shop came around and I decided to come down and work in here because I can't work in my shed anymore," Ms King said.
"So, I have come here to get my mojo back."
Ms King fell in love with silversmithing after a weekend workshop she attended with some girlfriends.
"As soon as I saw it I thought; 'yes, I love this," she said.
The self-taught Wagga talent has watched "thousands of hours" of silver-smithing to get her to where she is now.
"Three years ago I did someone else's pop-up shop and it didn't end particularly well, so last year I decided to run my own and it was massively successful," she said.
"We put nearly $90,000 through the shop in 12 weeks."
Many of the stores from last year will make a return this year, although there will be a "few new stalls"
"It's a passion of mine getting the new businesses in and getting them out there, so It's really good that we have a few that have just started up," Mrs Smith said.
"It's a good shopping experience for people as well, they're not having to go out in the weather to the markets, they can just come to the shop for the next eight weeks."
The shop will provide "needed" support to local businesses doing it tough given recent flood events.
"We're all local businesses and with all the weather events we are having, people are struggling who usually go to the markets," Ms Smith said.
The Riverina Local Pop-Up Shop will open this Saturday from 10am at the old Ed Hardy store on Baylis Street.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
