Community members are being asked to get behind a Wagga dad as he fights to return to a semi-normal lifestyle with his wife and two children.
On September 6, 2021, Alex McDonald suffered a catastrophic pontine haemorrhage and was flown to Canberra Hospital for emergency surgery.
Mr McDonald was diagnosed with Locked-In Syndrome, a rare and serious neurological disorder that occurs in one per cent of patients who suffered damage to the brain stem.
Essentially, Mr McDonald has regained 100 per cent of comprehension but is trapped in his body unable to do all of the things he did just the day before his stroke.
After a five-month stint in ICU at Canberra Hospital, Mr McDonald was transferred to Wagga Base Hospital where he stayed for a further 11 months before he was able to return to his house three weeks ago to be with his wife, Natasha Coetzee and two children Mimmy, 9, and Theo, 7.
"Since discharge Alex has been going from strength to strength and was lucky enough to have some wonderful existing connections in the community which have put us in a wonderful position to get Alex the many weekly therapies he needs to keep regaining the skills he needs to be independent again," Mrs Coetzee said.
"Alex's vocabulary has increased and he can often say I love you, Mim, Theo, as well as being able to greet people or add a 'hip hip hooray' at family birthdays."
In a bid to secure a wheelchair-accessible car for Mr McDonald, the East Wagga Kooringal Football and Netball Club has organised the East Wagga's Charity Car and Bike Show fundraiser.
Major event organiser Matt McGinn said there will be 36 trophies up for grabs for car and bike entrants.
"Hopefully we can raise enough money to help out," Mr McGinn said.
East Wagga Kooringal Football Club vice president Darren Cuthbert said Mr McDonald was a trainer at the club for several years and put a lot of his time into it.
"We thought we would give back to him and his family and give back in whatever way we could," Mr Cuthbert said.
"They need a special vehicle to help transport Alex around."
The family will need to purchase a new car which the NDIS will then pay to be fitted out.
"We will have face painting for kids, a barbecue lunch and coffee," Mr Cuthbert said.
"We're trying to get as many people as possible through the gates to support it."
The event will run on Sunday, November 13 at the Gumly Oval Pioneer Ave from 10am to 3pm.
