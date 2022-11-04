The Daily Advertiser

Floods destroy Wagga's Eunony mixed farmer Graham White's crops

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 5 2022 - 2:58pm, first published 10:00am
Eunony mixed farmer Graham White canola and wheat crops have been destroyed by floodwater. Picture by Madeline Begley

Harvesting this year for one Wagga farmer could very well be off the table, with a recent downpour on Monday and flooding from a swollen Murrumbidgee River causing significant damage to his now soggy crops.

