Harvesting this year for one Wagga farmer could very well be off the table, with a recent downpour on Monday and flooding from a swollen Murrumbidgee River causing significant damage to his now soggy crops.
Eunony mixed farmer Graham White has hundreds of acres of canola and wheat which have been inundated with floodwater, and not for the first time.
"It's completely gone," Mr White said.
"My paddock would be in about 6 feet of water, maybe even 8 feet."
Mr White said the damage to his crops caused by the flooding is significant.
"It'll be a total write-off - I won't say the entire paddock will be, but It's a big loss," he said.
The extent of the damage won't be known until the water recedes, but given the amount of water throughout the paddocks, it's hard to say it won't be something to celebrate.
"It's pretty hard to know what we have and haven't lost yet, but a fair bit of the canola has water in it or over it," Mr White said.
With several other farmers with paddocks near the Murrumbidgee River, Mr White predicts many others will be experiencing the same heartbreak.
"Everyone up and down the river will be affected, there's a lot more water than what I envisioned this time around, but that's just how it is," he said.
Mr White and his wife, Sue, remain at their flooded property, praying that no more damage will be done.
"We're at the house, there's water right around the house and sheds but the house and sheds are fine at the moment," Mr White said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
