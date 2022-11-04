A number of evacuated residents have parked their caravans at the Wagga Showgrounds while they wait for the flooding to subside.
Hundreds of North Wagga and Gumly Gumly residents packed up their belongings and left for higher ground on Wednesday, after the first State Emergency Service evacuation orders.
George and Christine Wood-Bradley were among those who fled, along with their son who is staying with a friend.
"We're both on crutches, George has only had his knee done four weeks ago," Mrs Wood-Bradley said.
"We couldn't afford to be cut off, so we decided to go."
Mrs Wood-Bradley said they packed up what they could, but were forced to leave several prized vintage cars, and Mr Wood-Bradley's machinery and tools in the shed.
Even then, they needed help from others.
"If we didn't have [our son] I don't know what we would have done," Mrs Wood-Bradley said.
"We had friends come over from Cootamundra to help us, another friend in Wagga and three friends in The Rock that came to give us a hand."
The Murrumbidgee River reached the major flood level this morning, and rose to 9.72 metres by 3pm.
The State Emergency Service estimated it would take four to five days for the water to subside in order for residents to return to their homes.
Now, it's "just a waiting game", for the couple, who say the North Wagga levee needs to be raised.
"We're paying rates like everyone else," Mrs Wood-Bradley said.
"And really, to my thinking, North Wagga was the start of Wagga, so they should be looking after us."
Several caravans down, Robyn King said her house behind the levee would likely have water lapping at the front step by now.
"[Water] was in one of the paddocks across the road [on Wednesday]," she said.
"It's too close."
On Friday morning, there were no evacuees staying at Kyeamba Hall at the Showgrounds, with most put up in hotels and other alternative accommodation around town.
Low-lying areas of East Wagga were warned to prepare to evacuate, as the State Emergency Service shift their focus to the suburb.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
