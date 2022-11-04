While the vast majority of North Wagga residents have evacuated the flood risk suburb, some residents have chosen to bunker down and wait out the event.
North Wagga Resident Association vice-president Dan Grentell is one of those people, with the McPherson Street local prepared for possible isolation.
"I've got a two-storey house which was built for a big flood," Mr Grentell said.
"It'll withstand a big river red gum coming down and slamming into it."
Mr Grentell was well aware of flooding risks when he returned to North Wagga in 2016 after growing up there.
For this latest event, he's stocked with food, water, a generator and his belongings out of floodwater's reach.
"If I needed to I could stick it out for weeks," he said.
North Wagga was ordered to evacuate by 6pm on Thursday or risk being isolated but residents could choose to remain behind.
As of 2pm on Friday, the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga sat at 9.72 metres, still short of the 9.80-metre prediction and of the 9.90-metre levee threshold for the flood prone suburb.
Mr Grentell said he and a "few others" in two-storey homes had chosen to stay behind to keep a watchful eye over the neighbourhood.
"We need to be over here - keep an eye on things," he said.
"We already had someone knock off a council pump [Thursday] night."
Like a makeshift neighbourhood watch, a handful of residents are driving around with spotlights to make sure no opportunistic thieves are roaming about the "pretty quiet" suburb.
"That's why we stayed over here, mainly for looters because that's what happened in 2010 and 2012," Mr Grentell said.
With the remainder of his family evacuated to Kooringal, Mr Grentell has stayed put with just his dog and two cats.
As of early Friday afternoon, water had not yet come over the Parkan Pregan Bridge that connects North Wagga to Central Wagga.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
