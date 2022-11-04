The Daily Advertiser

WATCH: Live feed from SES emergency update on major flooding in Wagga

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a nervous night for residents of North Wagga as the Murrumbidgee River reached the major flood level and kept on climbing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.