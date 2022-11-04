It's been a nervous night for residents of North Wagga as the Murrumbidgee River reached the major flood level and kept on climbing.
The river is still predicted to peak at 9.8 metres in Wagga today, and at 11.30am was holding steady at 9.72m.
North Wagga was cut from the city when the major flood level was reached, with a small few remaining behind despite the evacuation order.
The State Emergency Service will provide an update to the community at midday - stay tuned.
The Daily Advertiser team is out and about on the ground today, keep track of the latest developments, road closures and photos from around the city here.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
