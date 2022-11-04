A convoy of miniature train enthusiasts had their plans derailed this week when Wagga's Big 4 Caravan Park was forced to evacuate on Thursday afternoon.
Volunteers with the Melbourne-based Diamond Valley Railway were travelling up to take part in this weekend's miniature railway rides at the Wagga Botanical Gardens when their accommodation fell through.
The SES evacuation order came as the Bureau of Meteorology revised its flood predictions up from 9.6 metres to an approximate peak of 9.8 metres on Friday.
One member of the convoy, Clive Woodward, 63, said they were travelling up with several miniature train engines and carriages when the news broke.
"We were just an hour away when we received a phone call from the Big 4 Caravan Park, to advise us they had just received an evacuation order from the SES and that we would have to stay somewhere else," Clive Woodward said.
Despite this, Mr Woodward said they chose to continue the journey.
"We said given it was only an hour to Wagga we would sort it out because it was too late to turn around and go back to Melbourne," Mr Woodward said.
"If the SES had made their mind up much earlier and we got the call when we were at Seymour or Wodonga, we would have done a u-turn and headed back.
"But obviously the miniature railway at the botanic garden is well and truly above any flood plain."
The group eventually found accommodation in Junee and still expects to run the trains for the public this Sunday.
Another person affected by the evacuations was Juju Brigden, 72.
Ms Brigden arrived at the Big 4 Caravan Park late last week and had planned to stay there for 10 days before house sitting at a place in town.
"I've watched the river come up and go down again," she said.
"But now it's really coming up."
Ms Brigden has now been on the road with her motorhome for the past two years.
"I started out in Western Australia and just [travel around and] house sit, look after pets and let people go on holidays," she said.
But before she starts house sitting, Ms Brigden has now been forced to pay a visit to the evacuation centre at the Wagga Showground.
"I will go there and see what happens," she said.
Operator of the caravan park Campbell Lee said "the park manager reported an evacuation with everyone in good spirits and completely understanding the situation."
"There are 16 people remaining on-site with everyone else either sent to council oval or to our sister property at Lake Hume," Mr Lee said.
Mr Lee said those remaining are known to the SES and are "comfortable" about their decision.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
