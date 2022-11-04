Letters: No wonder so many people are sad and confused

It has been reported that people's mental health and the mental health of children and teenagers, in particular, has deteriorated considerably in the past decade, and so many are wondering why.
Is it any wonder that so many people are confused, despairing, afraid, and lacking hope when they are harassed day after day with the climate change brigade telling people that we shouldn't eat, or heat, or meet, or greet; that we should eat fake substitutes instead of real meat or real milk; and that Australia should lower its carbon emissions? What emissions? Australia emits about 1 per cent of the world's emissions and China (which as a "developing" country laughs all the way to the bank) burns as much coal as it likes, and does what it wants, without anyone saying anything.
Also, when Halloween is celebrated, it also promotes death and destruction. The hideous and grotesque decorations, skeletons, and demonic faces all focus on depressing and frightening themes which twist children's, and even adult's, minds into darkness. Also seeing parents with "blood-splattered" faces and dressing themselves and their children in "ghoulish-garb" desensitises children to real-life tragic events.
Halloween is actually a form of child abuse, in which people dress them up as demonically-inspired characters, and then encourage the children to participate in extortion, by threatening people to give them treats "or else".
Why doesn't everyone boycott Halloween, and do something worthwhile instead - like going to the park to play, visit the zoo, or walk around the lake and have an ice cream; and praise God for the blessings and beauty of nature around us.
I'm not a big television watcher, but I took the time to sit down and watch ABC's Australia Remastered: Flood.
I guess I should not have been surprised to hear presenter Aaron Pedersen blame irrigators upstream of the Barmah Forest for the death of half its river red gums.
However, it's still disappointing when presenters ignore facts when they interfere with ideology, and it's also a shame that the ABC is not more careful with its narrative around the health of environs along the Murray.
If it did, it would know that those same irrigators have returned nearly one in three litres to the environment over the last two decades through water reform. The same food producers watched helplessly as the forest was unnaturally flooded in both summers of 2018 and 2019, while farmers were stuck on zero allocation and therefore unable to grow the food that we all rely on.
They're the same farmers and communities who watch forest health and native fauna health decline due to ongoing planned environmental flooding events which pre-wet forests that would otherwise act as a sponge in large rainfall events.
The same communities who are concerned about native fish starving for oxygen during blackwater events, which are again exacerbated by manmade environmental watering.
Please. ABC, use your position of responsibility to help influence common sense water policy, rather than promoting ideology that is not based on facts.
