Letters: No wonder so many people are sad and confused

Is it any wonder that so many people are confused, despairing, afraid, and lacking hope when they are harassed day after day with the climate change brigade telling people that we shouldn't eat, or heat, or meet, or greet; that we should eat fake substitutes instead of real meat or real milk; and that Australia should lower its carbon emissions? What emissions? Australia emits about 1 per cent of the world's emissions and China (which as a "developing" country laughs all the way to the bank) burns as much coal as it likes, and does what it wants, without anyone saying anything.