The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council amends planning controls to pave way for proposed Sunnyside estate

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated November 8 2022 - 7:45pm, first published 7:30pm
Developers are looking to turn to a 110 hectare lot of empty farmland just south of Springvale into a new residential area called Sunnyside. Picture by Monty Jacka

Farmland on Wagga's southern edge has taken its first major step to becoming a new residential estate, with the city's councillors agreeing to amend planning controls in the area.

Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.

