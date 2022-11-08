Farmland on Wagga's southern edge has taken its first major step to becoming a new residential estate, with the city's councillors agreeing to amend planning controls in the area.
Wagga City Council has agreed to support a planning proposal for 'Sunnyside', which involves transforming the 110 hectare lot at the corner of Plumpton and Rowan roads into an estate with hundreds of residential lots, parks and a shopping precinct.
Council senior strategic planner Crystal Atkinson said the development, which has still not been officially approved, would be an extension to the lifestyle suburbs in the city's south.
"The area is a direct expansion of what is the southern boundary of the city now. So you've got the lifestyle lots in Lake Albert and Springvale, this area is a direct extension of that," Ms Atkinson said.
The proposal will now be sent to the NSW government for "gateway determination" and then, if issued, the proponents will be able to submit a development application for the area.
Wagga councillor Dan Hayes, along with almost all of his colleagues, was supportive of the plan as it would bring much-needed homes to the city.
"People need a place to live, people want to move to Wagga, we want to grow our city and here's an opportunity to do it," Cr Hayes said.
Sunnyside is one of three large lots which have been earmarked by Wagga City Council as the city's southern growth area.
The lot directly west of Sunnyside holds the Rowan Village proposal, which was given in-principle support by council in August. No proposal has been confirmed for the eastern lot at this stage.
Ms Atkinson said the overarching plan is to fill the whole area with "about 5500 residential lots".
With about 2.5 people per dwelling, the zone could house more than 13,000 people - more than the population of Leeton.
Considering the potential population boom, Cr Rod Kendall said it was "critical" the council ensure infrastructure in the area is adequately upgraded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.