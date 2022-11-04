NEW Lockhart coach Tom Keogh has landed his first recruitment coup by luring Hunter Lloyd to the Hume League.
Lloyd spent this season off football but is refreshed and looking forward to the challenge of helping Keogh in his quest to lead Lockhart back up the Hume League ladder.
Lloyd will provide a valuable key position option for Lockhart and at 27 brings a wealth of football experience, having played in a number of good competitions across country Victoria.
A Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes product, Lloyd has also spent time at North Albury, Kangaroo Flat and Geelong West before returning to the Goannas in 2020.
Lloyd revealed Lockhart's plight, where they issued a call to arms for player numbers earlier this year to avoid a season's recess, followed by a difficult winless season actually proved an attraction rather than a turnoff.
"Yeah absolutely. It would be great for the community and footy in general to see the club back going well again," Lloyd said.
"I've known a few guys at Lockhart and the Lockhart club pretty well over the last half a dozen years, through mates going out there and playing before and I know the region fairly well through work.
"Basically the club's in a tough spot, they've had a tough year, it seems to be understood what got them to where they are and what needs to happen to make a change. So that's a positive and exciting aspect of it.
"The club's ready to rebuild and knows what it's going to take. There's a lot of guys there who are really keen and positive about moving forward and doing all the right things. So that's a fairly exciting prospect."
Lloyd said the appointment of Keogh as coach was also an influential factor.
"Definitely. Tommy and I are the same age and grew up playing juniors together," Lloyd said.
"It's quite attractive to have another mate who is in his first year of coaching and going into unknown waters and to be able to be there with him and help him out and support him, if I can in any way, and just to be amongst it and witness it would be good.
"It's fairly exciting."
Lloyd had the past season off to allow him to complete renovations on his home and while he does not regret that decision, he's keen to play again.
He said the decision to leave MCUE was a difficult one.
"It's not easy, leaving your home club," he said.
"I never really would of thought I'd play for anyone else while I'm in Wagga, other than Mango, but Mango have had reasonable success and quite a strong club so there's no hard feelings against Mango, I love the club and the people.
"It should be a bit of fun to have something new and support Tommy."
Keogh is rapt to have Lloyd join him at Lockhart.
"He's a good player, Hunter. I reckon he's underrated. He'll be very good out in that competition," Keogh said.
"I've played heaps of footy with Hunter, from juniors all the way through. He's a good player and I went pretty hard for him from the outset. I thought he was really important, as a key position player, he's going to be important to that side.
"From a recruiting stance, that's what we're looking to try and do, fill in those key position roles so all the young kids they've got out there now can filter out and it should improve the side immensely."
Keogh said he would ideally like to play Lloyd at centre-half-forward but that will depend on how his Lockhart playing list shapes up.
Lloyd said he is happy to play any role at his new club.
