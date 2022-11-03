Rising flood waters look set to bring more traffic pain for locals on Friday as a major section of the Sturt Highway has been closed.
Live Traffic reports the Sturt Highway has been closed between Kooringal Road and Tasman Road as water crossed in both directions from around 9pm on Thursday evening.
Wagga City Council closed Kooringal Road between Hammond Avenue and Copland Street on Thursday, with Copland Street also closed between the Kooringal Road roundabout and Lockyer Street in East Wagga.
The remainder of Kooringal Road is accessible from Copland Street by entering at Lake Albert Road.
However, the turn off onto Kooringal Road from Hammond Avenue is completely closed off with signage as water covers the entire section of road.
To rejoin the Sturt Highway, travel through Kooringal and take Inglewood or Gregadoo East roads to connect with Elizabeth Avenue at Forest Hill.
Live Traffic notes southbound heavy vehicles can continue on the Hume Highway to Albury.
Northbound heavy vehicles can use the Olympic Highway and Burley Griffin Way to access the Hume.
This comes after commuters trying to cross the Gobbagombalin Bridge into Wagga faced queues at times more than 10 kilometres long as it became the only way into the city from the north yesterday.
The Murrumbidgee rose to 9.70m as of 7.00am on Friday morning, with the Bureau predicting the river to peak on Friday.
"9.80 metres midday Friday with major flooding, higher than the December 2010 flood, and similar to the June 1952 flood," the Bureau said in their most recent flood update.
