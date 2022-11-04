As flooding pulsed through Cootamundra's main street in the early hours of Tuesday morning, emergency services were flagged down by a man knee deep in the murky water.
But instead of a rescue, they got a pizza and garlic bread through the window courtesy of Kayla and Geoffrey Hillier of the Heartbreak Cafe.
The father and daughter team had been at their businesses for hours, making sure flood waters didn't inundate the shop, when Mr Hillier decided to fire up the pizza oven.
"[The emergency services] started at 5 in the afternoon, pumping out under the RSL club ... we stayed out the front, keeping an eye on the water, and I just decided to put the pizza oven on," said Mr Hillier.
"I made ten pizzas and ten garlic breads for them .. they were grateful because they were hungry."
Miss Hillier has been a Cootamundra resident for two years and was shocked by the speed of the flooding
"I was definitely not expecting it," she said.
She said the weather conditions were terrible and they felt compelled to do their bit and help out the emergency crews.
"The weather was horrendous, freezing cold, pouring down rain, the wind was horrendous," she said.
"And we thought they wouldn't have had time for dinner, so we turned on the oven at 1.20am and they were still fairly busy."
So, at 2am Mr Hillier went about flagging down the passing trucks.
"Every time a truck came past with its flashing lights I just walked out the front, waved them down and handed it through the window," he said.
"We just wanted to make them feel good."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
