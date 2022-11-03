There were chaotic scenes with motorists forced to a standstill on major thoroughfares across Wagga on Thursday as the Murrumbidgee River's worst flood in 10 years saw roads closed across town.
Traffic banked up for kilometres north of the Gobbagombalin Bridge with the road now the only access point for motorists travelling between the northern suburbs and the rest of town.
Road closures have all but isolated the community of North Wagga with Hampden Avenue now only open to local traffic.
Meanwhile other major roads across town have been forced to close due to floodwaters, including a section of Kooringal Road between the Sturt Highway and Copland Street.
With increased traffic on major roads, Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout called on people to stay calm and think about others.
"People just need to be aware and understanding of each other and the situations others are in," Cr Tout said.
The mayor called on people to be particularly mindful of those evacuating, especially with the SES bringing forward evacuation orders 14 hours from 8am Friday to 6pm Thursday.
"If you are near areas like Gumly, North Wagga or other areas currently under evacuation orders... please stay away and allow those people to pack up and evacuate," Cr Tout said.
"It's already an emotional thing to do, so don't go there and make more congestion than is needed."
Cr Tout also addressed congestion pinch points across town caused by the flooding including along the Gobba Bridge.
"Particularly in regards to traffic on the Gobba Bridge, people need to think whether the trip they are doing is necessary.
"I know there are work situations where people don't have an option and I'm not expecting them to do that," Cr Tout said.
"But if you're able to work from home or do something remotely, then try and do that.
"But if you have to travel and are able to vary your time, then please do."
Cr Tout again encouraged people to be understanding.
"It's a natural flood event that we can't control," the mayor said.
"But what we can do as a community is to be understanding and to watch out for each other," he said.
Cr Tout said people can keep up to date with the latest closures via the council's website.
"It is continually being updated with road closures as they happen," he said.
"People can also go via links on the Murrumbidgee SES Facebook page."
With floodwater predicted to possibly rise above 9.8 metres, the mayor said some sections of the Sturt Highway were also at risk.
Cr Tout said the Sturt Highway (Hampden Avenue) at Stuart Street was one of these.
"Council has already closed Kooringal Road between Copland Street and the Sturt Highway because of waters over the bridge there," he said.
"But with the peak now increased from 9.6 to 9.8 metres, it's going to be very close to the highway.
"It isn't closed as yet, but staff are there watching it, and the moment we think it's unsafe, council will make the call and close the highway."
The mayor said if this happened it would be updated immediately on social media and the website.
Cr Tout said if flooding takes place on parts of the Sturt Highway, council would, "where possible, put diversions in place."
The mayor once again stressed that motorists avoid roads if they're underwater.
"Do not drive through floodwaters," Cr Tout said.
"Obey the signage, drive to the conditions and work together as a community, like we always do."
Meanwhile, Wagga Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche said the flooding situation has highlighted the need for better access across town.
"The flooding has highlighted the need for the duplication of the Gobba Bridge as all surrounding traffic is going to use it," Mr Roche said.
"There is no other bypass.
"Yes it is devastating what is happening to people in the flooded areas, but we need to seriously consider the road infrastructure better.
Mr Roche said it's also time for council to consider a better process of repairing roads around town.
"We are going to have flooding and heavy rain in the future, so the council seriously needs to consider not just the funding, but also the process of how they are preparing the roads to get them done right the first time," he said.
Ratepayers Association secretary Lynne Bodell agreed.
"I have to cross the Gobba Bridge every morning and evening," Ms Bodell said.
"I think [the traffic jams there now] are giving us a preview of what may eventually occur if we don't duplicate the bridge and further development goes ahead north of the bridge.
"But at the moment with the flood situation, everyone is coping and doing the best they can.
"I think it's just one of those unfortunate situations and deal with it.
"But I hope it will be a wake up call."
Meanwhile, with parts of the Sturt Highway at risk of going underwater around Wagga and the flood peak predicted to hit town on Friday, traffic disruptions are likely to worsen before they get better.
"Any severe upset to our traffic flow is going to be an inconvenience," Ms Bodell said.
"But compared to some other communities that have actually experienced flooding, inundation and everything else, we are so far coping really well and doing okay."
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the daily count taken for vehicles crossing Gobbagombalin Bridge in 2021 was 17,200.
"This comprised 8600 northbound vehicles and 8600 southbound vehicles," the spokesperson said.
Traffic data revealed more than 1600 vehicles on average travelled north and south across the bridge in the morning peak.
"2021 traffic modelling counted 750 northbound vehicles and 910 southbound vehicles which crossed the bridge in the 8am to 9am peak," the spokesperson said.
"820 northbound vehicles and 740 southbound vehicles crossed in the 4pm to 5pm peak."
Transport for NSW was unable to provide live data from this week as there is no permanent counter on the bridge.
