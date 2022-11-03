Wagga Greyhound Club president Ben Talbot is looking forward to Friday's three exciting heats that will set the field for the Bidgee Cup set to be held on November 11.
Twenty two dogs will race for a spot in the final with Talbot pleased with the quality of the field throughout the three heats.
"We have had some very good ones," Talbot said.
"Mortified is coming down from up Sydney way and Nikoli Bale is coming back for another run.
"(Samantha) Grenfell's bringing a good team, Chris O'Brien and Neil Staines is travelling down from Yass as well.
"We are going to have some very good dogs here, we have only got three heats, but they are going to be three strong heats."
Talbot will have Jazzy Kade racing in heat one, with him hopeful of her qualifying despite facing some quality opposition.
"She has drawn in against Mortified it's going to be a very hard race," he said.
"But she's ideally boxed, she loves it out wide.
"She is quick out of the box and I would just love for her to make it, especially being the first Bidgee Cup.
"I'd love to see her step through to the final, just see how we go from there, she's a young bitch and she has got plenty of ability.
"We will keep stepping forward with her and see how she goes."
The 11-race card is set to kick off just after 7pm, with Talbot hoping to welcome in a large crowd with free entry for spectators.
