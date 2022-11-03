The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Greyhound Club president Ben Talbot is looking forward to three strong heats setting the field for the Bidgee Cup

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 3 2022 - 7:00pm
Wagga Greyhound Club president Ben Talbot is looking forward to an exciting nights racing with three heats to decide the field for the Bidgee Cup held on November 11. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Greyhound Club president Ben Talbot is looking forward to Friday's three exciting heats that will set the field for the Bidgee Cup set to be held on November 11.

