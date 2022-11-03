The Daily Advertiser

Murrumbidgee River to rise to 9.8m by Friday, North Wagga, Gumly Gumly residents evacuated

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
November 3 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga MP Joe McGirr, NSW emergency services minister Steph Cooke, NSW SES incident controller Ben Pickup, and federal member for Riverina Michael McCormack at Thursday's flood update. Picture by Les Smith

The Wagga flood peak is now likely to come within centimetres of the North Wagga levee, revised predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.