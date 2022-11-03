The Wagga flood peak is now likely to come within centimetres of the North Wagga levee, revised predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology show.
The Murrumbidgee River is expected to peak at 9.8m on Friday, the State Emergency Service said at a press conference at noon on Thursday.
SES again revised the evacuation time frame on Thursday afternoon, after BoM said the river was likely to reach 9.6m overnight.
Residents were directed to evacuate North Wagga and Gumly Gumly by 6pm last night.
"Once the river passes 9.6 we will lose access to the community inside the North Wagga levee and we need people to be out before that occurs," Mr Pickup said.
"At 9.8 [metres] we will not see the North Wagga levee around the township itself overtop, but we don't want people in that community once we lose access to it."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Late Thursday afternoon, The Big 4 caravan park also received orders to evacuate last night.
Emergency services minister Steph Cooke reiterated Mr Pickup's calls for people to evacuate immediately, calling the flood risk "very, very high".
She said there were "ongoing discussions" between the state and federal governments to provide additional flood support for the council areas under natural disaster declarations.
This event has been rolling constantly since September 14...every week there are more and new council areas that are impacted," she said.
"We will continue to do everything we can to unlock further support."
More than 700 people evacuated from North Wagga, many spending Wednesday afternoon raising furniture and packing belongings as they prepared to leave.
It was the first evacuation order issued for North Wagga since the flood of 2012, but some have been on standby for months.
North Wagga Progress Association president Robyn Dawson finished evacuating her Hammond Avenue home on Thursday morning.
"The BoM said at 9.80 it won't get into the houses, but really, they've only got to be out by 100mm," she said about the North Wagga levee's 9.90 metre capacity.
"It's literally too close to call."
Mrs Dawson said local residents were "absolutely buggered" after rushing to clear their homes and evacuate the suburb on Wednesday evening.
"It's a waiting game now, let's just wait and see what happens," she said.
Riverina MP Michael McCormack and Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr asked residents to continue following the advice of the SES, for the safety of themselves and others.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.