Wagga-based builder Tozer Construction Group has been ordered into external administration after the Federal Court ruled in favour of a contractor that claimed unpaid debts.
The Tozer group described itself in March this year as a new home builder with "renovation experts" who could also take on commercial projects.
Tozer group's website stated it was "the trusted name for building in Wagga" before it was taken down last month.
Canberra glazing services company Ronbo Glass made an application to the Federal Court in the ACT in June to wind up Tozer group.
Under law, a creditor owed more than $4000 can demand a company pay the money or have its future determined by the court.
The Federal Court late last month granted Ronbo Glass's application and appointed Worrells Canberra firm principal Stephen Hundy as liquidator.
A Ronbo Glass representative declined to comment.
Mr Hundy told The Daily Advertiser that it was early days and it could take weeks or months before he knew how many creditors and unfinished projects could be affected and how much money was owed.
"We're trying to find out as much as we can about the assets and liabilities and financial circumstances of the company," Mr Hundy said.
"We have had some creditors get in contact with us and we have written to the director seeking some information from him and books and records for the company so they we can then undertake investigations."
Mr Hundy urged anyone who believed they were owed money by Tozer group or had an unfinished project to contact him.
According to the records from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, Corey Dean Tozer was the sole director and secretary of the business.
The Tozer group was half-owned by Mr Tozer and Brooke Elizabeth Tozer, who were both registered as living at the same address in the Wagga suburb of Springvale.
The Daily Advertiser was not able to reach Mr Tozer for comment.
In 2019, Tozer group stated it would take on projects in Albury, Griffith, Orange, Broken Hill, Tumut, Young, Gundagai and Temora.
It also said it would work in Victoria along the Murray River from Mildura to Wodonga and also down to Beechworth and Bendigo.
