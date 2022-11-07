A Junee jail prisoner has been found not guilty of conspiring to stab a fellow inmate and guilty of assault.
Tyrone Raffaele Fera-Talarico, aged 22, appeared in Wagga District Court late last month and pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as part of a joint criminal enterprise.
The court was told Fera-Talarico and another prisoner Anthony Tannous, 20, entered the visiting room of Junee's jail at 2:05pm on May 15 last year.
Tannous approached an inmate sitting at a nearby table and stabbed him in the neck, causing a wound that left him in intensive care.
Fera-Talarico was recorded by security cameras later joining in the attack by kicking and punching the victim.
The Crown prosecutor said Fera-Talarico took part in an organised attack on a member of a rival jail gang whereas his defence argued there was no evidence of prior planning or co-ordination.
Following a trial without a jury, Judge Gordon Lerve found Fera-Talarico guilty of the lesser charge of assault and set a date of February 10 for sentencing.
