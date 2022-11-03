The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, November 4

November 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Promises, promises on reducing our energy costs

PROMISES, PROMISES ON REDUCING OUR ENERGY COSTS

On television recently, Ted O'Brien, the shadow energy minister, was critical of the federal government for allowing energy prices to escalate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.