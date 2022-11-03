Letters: Promises, promises on reducing our energy costs

On television recently, Ted O'Brien, the shadow energy minister, was critical of the federal government for allowing energy prices to escalate.
Sussan Ley, the deputy Opposition leader, has also been critical of the Labor government along the same lines.
I might remind Mr O'Brien and Ms Ley that when Malcolm Turnbull was the prime minister, he continually promised he would have energy costs reduced.
This promise was endorsed by Scott Morrison and followed by many of our state politicians. Short memories?
The Jacinta Ardern government in New Zealand intends to enact a "burps and farts" tax on farmers who own cattle or sheep.
There is nothing new about this type of taxing.
If you look at the paving stones in Forsyth Street in Wagga Wagga, adjacent to the Union Club Hotel, you may realise that they cover the men's toilets of years gone by.
To access those cubicles, you had to insert a penny into a slot in the door lock. A tax by any other name.
Unfortunately, the Albanese Government appears to be following in the New Zealand government's footsteps with this type of livestock tax.
There is another answer to the problem.
All stock could be fitted with a pilot light at each end of the animal, and the methane would be burnt on exit.
However, a better solution would be to catch the methane, feed it into a methane grid and then the farmers would earn a profit from their animals' methane emissions.
READ MORE LETTERS:
It is common knowledge that trees remove carbon dioxide from the air and add oxygen into the air.
This is through a process of nature named photosynthesis.
I wonder how many people think about the fact that lawns, plants and shrubs big or small, plants in pots, ferns, flowers and vegetables - in fact really everything green - invokes the photosynthesis process.
Every action by a home gardener that increases the amount of green in the garden is assisting to lower the amount of carbon dioxide in the air.
It is the high level of carbon dioxide presently in the air that is the prime cause of human-induced climate change.
Of course, trees are essential in maintaining a healthy environment.
But it is possibly just as important to also maintain, if at all possible, a ground cover of healthy green to enable as much carbon dioxide as possible to be removed from the atmosphere.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.