The Daily Advertiser

Debbie Delphin and Shirley Hunter will combine on Defence Force in Albury Twilight

By Graeme White
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:53pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shirley Hunter will be chasing feature race success at Albury on Defence Force on Friday.

Trainer Debbie Delphin and jockey Shirley Hunter are forming a winning combination with Defence Force who is one of four last star winners in The Ozcar Twilight Benchmark 74 (1175m) at Albury on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.