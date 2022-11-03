The Daily Advertiser

The Cootamundra Men's Shed have been left devastated after floods cause thousands of dollars damage to new shed

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
November 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coota Men's Shed members Bryan Gawthrope and John Ashcroft working hard to clean up their flood damaged shed. Picture by Conor Burke

John Ashcroft has been planning a move to bigger premises for three years, but he never imagined those plans would be blown apart within the space of a couple of hours this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.