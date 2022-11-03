Three on three basketball will return to Wagga this month as CLB3X3 host a two-day competition at the new PCYC building.
CLB3x3 has hosted competitions at Wagga Beach for the past four years but unreliable access to the outdoor courts due to weather events caused the organisers to consider alternative locations.
Champion League Basketball general manager Matt Hollard said 3x3 basketball has seen a "real growth" over the past seven years.
"We have been travelling around Australia now since 2014, aligning ourselves with key community organisers, councils, event owners and local sporting organisations to provide junior and open players with a 3X3 competition emerged in a festive and safe environment," Hollard said.
The competition will be the first major event held at the new PCYC facility, and PCYC sports coordinator Zac Maloney said he can't wait to welcome the competition.
"These events have been great for the Wagga community over the last few years and they always create such a great positive, family, and community atmosphere with lots of fun to be had," Maloney said.
"We could not ask for a better event to kick off the official opening of our new club."
Three on three basketball has grown significantly in popularity, even booking itself a spot in both the Olympic and Commonwealth games.
Players in the Wagga competition will earn world ranking points through pool games and finals to be played on Saturday, November 26.
A new Corporate Cup will run on day one for any businesses looking to head out onto the court. Teams playing in the Saturday competition will play at least three pool games before finals.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
