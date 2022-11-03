The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University hosts more than 70 horses, one steer, at stables as North Wagga paddocks flood

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
November 3 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susie Caldersmith with Rusty the Hereford steer, her white pony Thomas and ex-racehorse Cherokee. Picture by Les Smith

Charles Sturt University's Equine Centre had an expected visitor on Wednesday when a steer had to be evacuated from his North Wagga home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.