Charles Sturt University's Equine Centre had an expected visitor on Wednesday when a steer had to be evacuated from his North Wagga home.
Along with the evacuation orders for people, many residents who live on properties have had to find temporary housing for their livestock.
At CSU's Equine Centre, animal and fields manager Joe Price said they are currently housing around 70 horses at their stables from flooded areas.
When he received a call from Susie Caldersmith on Wednesday asking for help to move her ex-racehorse, pony and pet steer from their North Wagga agistment property, they "had to help her".
"She called up yesterday in tears, because she didn't have anyone to move her horses and her Hereford steer," he said.
"We sort of realised she was quite stressed and at the university, we're all big on community here."
Now, Rusty four-year-old Poll Hereford steer is on dry ground next to Ms Caldersmith's horse Cherokee and pony Thomas.
"I called Joe, and he just immediately said 'right we'll be there in half an hour'," she said.
"Joe's been absolutely wonderful."
The Department of Primary Industries and Local Land Services are assisting of directing assisting for residents who need to evacuate animals.
Small pets like cats and dogs can evacuate with their owners to Kyemba Hall at the Wagga Showgrounds.
Mr Price said it was not the first time the centre had opened their stables to evacuated horses and steers.
During the Black Summer bushfires, they offered to house horses once they were evacuated.
Even earlier, he said they also took in 10 to 15 horses during Wagga's 2012 floods, but said 70 was probably the most they had ever had.
"Because we're known to help we get called up a lot," he said.
"We're happy to have them here."
Rusty was being looked after by Ms Caldersmith's previous neighbours in the Central Coast when she first met him as a poddy calf.
"We became best friends, and he kept growing and growing," she said.
"Four years later, after all the floods, I was feeding him every day and he'd see the car and come running."
When she was in the middle of moving to Wagga, she heard the owner was sending Rusty to the knackery.
"I went 'oh no he's not' so I bought him," Ms Caldersmith said.
"I had to pay the meat price, which was $2500."
After several months of sourcing a cattle trailer, Rusty joined Cherokee and Thomas in North Wagga in June.
"He's gained a third of his weight since he's been in Wagga," Ms Caldersmith said.
"He's such a good boy."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
