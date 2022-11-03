A foreign worker who got drunk and accidentally reversed across Wagga's Baylis Street was later found by police having another beer, a court has been told.
Tevita Cama Nikola, 34, of Turvey Park, faced Wagga Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol as a first offence and driving while never licensed.
NIkola also pleaded guilty to negligent driving not causing death or injury and leaving the scene a crash without providing his details.
According to a police statement of facts, Nikola returned a blood alcohol level of 0.173 and the traffic incident he caused "had the potential to be of a very serious nature".
Nikola got behind the wheel at about 10pm on August 27 and while his vehicle was facing north on Baylis Street, he attempted to put it in drive but selected reverse in error.
Nikola then drove across Wagga's main street in reverse and collided with another car that was parked facing in a southerly direction and unattended.
Nikola then drove away and police began searching the area.
Officers located Nikola in the TAB area of a nearby hotel, where he was consuming a beer at the time.
After confirming his alcohol reading at Wagga Police Station, Nikola was given a notice of suspension.
Nikola told police his first drink was at 5pm and his last was at 10.50pm and he had six stubbies of Carlton Dry and 5 vodka Cruiser premixed bottles.
During that time he also had a barbecue meal of chops, sausages and salad.
Police believed Nikola was well affected by alcohol, having bloodshot eyes, being unsteady on his feet and slurring words.
In court on Wednesday, Nikola, who represented himself, said he had been sending money back home to Fiji and was not making much money due to the amount of rent he had to pay.
Nikola said he drove away from the crash scene as he though he was about to face a physical confrontation.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking said Nikola had driven backwards across a "very busy street".
"You had been drinking between 5pm and 11pm with no thought of the impact on your driving, you have come to Australia with no regard to our laws," Magistrate Hosking said.
"The seriousness puts the offending it to the higher end of the range - you were clearly incapable of driving safely on the road."
Magistrate Hosking sentenced Nikola to a six-month intensive correction order with a ban on drinking alcohol, a total of $1430 in fines and a three year disqualification from driving.
