The Daily Advertiser

Floodwaters spread across Gumly Gumly as residents make preparations

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated November 3 2022 - 7:05pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gumly Gumly resident Paul Argus spent the day trekking through flooded paddocks in his gum boots to move his cattle to higher ground. Picture by Monty Jacka

As floodwaters slowly rise across his property overnight, Paul Argus will be out in the paddock, sleeping in his ute while surrounded by cows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.