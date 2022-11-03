As floodwaters slowly rise across his property overnight, Paul Argus will be out in the paddock, sleeping in his ute while surrounded by cows.
Water from the Murrumbidgee River has already spread across large parts of Gumly Gumly, with the NSW SES urging the suburb's residents to evacuate.
Long-term resident Mr Argus has spent the past day in his gum boots, guiding his 35 cattle through flooded paddocks and toward higher ground.
In other news
He plans to spend the night with the cattle, in case the water starts rising even faster and they need to be moved again.
"I'll sleep down there with them tonight and if I see the water coming up I'll just push them up into higher ground," Mr Argus said.
Having lived in Gumly Gumly for more than 70 years, Mr Argus is no stranger to major flooding events, but even he is slightly nervous about the forecast 9.8 metre flood peak.
"I'm not worried too much but if it gets over 9.8 then we're in quite a bit of trouble," he said.
"Because we're locked in then and we can't get the cattle out, can't truck em out, can't do anything."
Most residents in Gumly Gumly live in raised homes well above the potential water level, so the main concern is being isolated from the rest of Wagga.
Some roads in the suburb are already under water and floodwaters are encroaching across others.
Gumly Road resident Dom Norman said he would be sending his two children Beau, 12, and Hannah, 7, to stay with their grandparents on Thursday night.
"We'll probably evacuate the kids tonight just to be safe while I stay myself to see how we go," Mr Norman said.
"The big worry is mainly just access and if we get cut off. Not worried about the house, it's just whether we can get in or not which is the main problem."
The family only moved to the suburb about three years ago and this is the first major flood event they have experienced.
"We've just been moving stuff up to high ground like caravans and boats and stuff," Mr Norman said.
"Then we'll start packing some clothes this afternoon and that will be about it."
His children said they were both nervous but also a little bit excited about the flooding.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.