Instead of enjoying dinner out together, Will and Indea Smith spent their two year wedding anniversary packing up possessions and evacuating their home.
The North Wagga couple emptied out what they could from their Mill Street residence with the help of family and neighbours amid rising floodwaters on Wednesday.
"We were going to go out for a nice dinner," Mrs Smith said.
"That all sort of got canned about lunchtime."
Still in good spirits, Mrs Smith told her husband the pair would simply have to post-pone the anniversary dinner.
"But we did end up picking up Thaigga and had that on the floor in our lounge room while getting the last few things," Mrs Smith said.
"It was still nice to be together."
The Smiths moved most of their furniture belongings to their neighbour's second storey level using a tractor and wooden pallets.
The family didn't finish their preparations until 11pm Wednesday evening.
"We were really exhausted, mentally, I think more so than physically," she said.
"Very tired this morning."
Mrs Smith said she was "really lucky" to have her grandparent's house for her, husband Will and 18-month-old Lucas to stay in during the flooding event.
With the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga expected peak revised Thursday by the SES to 9.80 metres, close to the North Wagga levee's 9.90 metre capacity, Mrs Smith said the situation was out of their hands.
"I can take calmness in knowing that we've got what we want out and we're insured," she said.
"If water does get in there, we'll be fine."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
