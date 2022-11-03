The Daily Advertiser
What's on

Wagga to fight for the justice of Cassius Turvey at a candlelight vigil

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 4 2022 - 6:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Wagga Aboriginal community Rachael McPhail, Jasmine Williams, Rosie Powell and Ash Pengelly will lead the way in Wagga's fight on behalf of 15-year-old Cassius Turvey. Picture supplied

Wagga residents are being called to stand behind the family of 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy Cassius Turvey next week at a peaceful candlelight vigil to pay tribute to the Perth teen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.