Wagga residents are being called to stand behind the family of 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy Cassius Turvey next week at a peaceful candlelight vigil to pay tribute to the Perth teen.
Cassius was allegedly bashed with a metal pole while walking home from school with friends on October 13.
He tragically passed away in hospital 10 days later.
The first vigil for Cassius was held in Perth by loved ones, and that sentiment will be mimicked in communities across the country in the coming weeks, inviting thousands of Australians to their respects.
Inspired by Cassius's mother, Mechelle Turvey, Wagga's Rachael McPhail, Jasmine Williams, Rosie Powell and Ash Pengelly decided to organise a vigil locally.
In a statement released by Ms Turvey, it was asked that those in attendance of the vigils remain "calm".
"Violence breeds violence. I want calm and peace," the statement read.
"I think when it comes to First Nations social justice issues statistics say that mob only makes up about three per cent of the Australian population," she said.
"Our elders and ancestors have been fighting for so many years for our rights, but social justice outcomes for First Nations people continue to get worse. Our children aren't safe.
"We need allies to come on this journey with us, we can't make enough noise unless we have allies."
While peace is at the forefront of organiser's minds, Ms McPhail said there is also work to be done in ensuring this never happens again.
"What happened to Cassius is heartbreaking and devastating and his mum Mechelle has been so strong, not only grieving but watching her boy be a catalyst for the renewed push for social justice around the country," she said.
"Cassius is one example of the racial violence that happens to First Nations people around the country every single day.
"I don't want that to happen to any other child. We have to fight to make sure it won't."
Residents are asked to bring LED candles, signs, banners, picnic blankets and flowers along to the vigil which will be held at the Ngurra Hub Ashmont on Saturday, November 12 from 5.30pm.
Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, has been charged with the murder of Cassius and is due to face a Perth court on November 9.
