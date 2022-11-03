Despite the city being inundated with water over the last couple of weeks, the Wagga Junior Tennis Competition has managed to get a relatively smooth start to the season.
Junior tennis competition co-coordinator Matthew Hort has been pleased with how the season has started, with the fourth round of the competition set to be played this Saturday.
"It's been absolutely awesome how the courts have been bouncing back each time it has rained," Hort said.
"We have been getting our weekly programs done and then it is great for the juniors that they have been able to get on the court a couple of times now.
"We've had three rounds, round two was washed out and we have the fourth round coming up this weekend.
"Fingers crossed the remainder of the season stays the same way."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
While happy with how the start of the season has gone, Hort has also been pleased with the number of entrants they have received with there being an increase from last season.
"Numbers are great," he said.
"We have got 33 teams entered with four kids on each team and we are pretty happy with that.
"I think we are a couple of numbers up on last year's comp and we have got levels down to hotshots.
"The hotshots is the come and try as you go, so we are probably looking at 140 kids playing each week in the comp which is awesome.
"We are now kind of properly bouncing back post Covid, there has been enough kids in Wagga playing tennis.
"It is just a matter if they are willing to play on the weekend and how that fits with their schedule."
Hort says that the competition will take a break over school holidays before returning at the commencement of term one with the finals to be held in mid-march next year.
It is not only the junior competition that has been going well, with Hort pleased with entry numbers for the City of Wagga Open that is set to be held in early December.
"We have got our city of Wagga Open coming up early next month," he said.
"But also the term four coaching programs have been going really well and the school tennis is going great as well."
