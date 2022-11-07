Heartbreaking and terrifying encounters with their teenage children have prompted two Wagga mothers to call on the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) to establish an adolescent mental health inpatient unit.
The unit would provide comprehensive diagnostic assessment, therapeutic programs, and management of serious mental struggles of young people.
Sheree Moore has launched a petition calling on the Murrumbidgee Local Health District to establish a unit in the region after she sought help at Wagga Base Hospital and was knocked back.
"There are currently only three adolescent mental health inpatient units in the entire state," Ms Moore said.
Unbeknown to Ms Moore at the time, she wasn't the only Wagga mother facing the heartbreaking ordeal of having to watch a child question their sense of worth in this world.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's terrifying," Ms Burge said.
Feeling hopeless in their attempts to get help for their children, the women have joined forces to make a change in the face of rising statistics in the local health district.
"Outreach programs have been adopted and [child and adolescent mental health services] promoted throughout the region, however when parents are presenting to the emergency departments with their teens in dire need of help, they are being turned away, as there is no adolescent inpatient unit in the Murrumbidgee."
The Change.org petition has since garnered more than 200 signatures, and although not a parliamentary petition, it has garnered the support of Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr.
"It is important that we do all we can to improve the care for young people and the support for their families and carers," Dr McGirr said.
"Hospitalisation should be the last resort for children and adolescents.
"I understand the Murrumbidgee Local Health District is commencing a new service for child and adolescent mental health - the service is Safeguards and will provide much more support for young people in acute mental health distress or crisis. This may well address many of the concerns raised.
"In the meantime I will be seeking further information on the rates of hospitalisations of adolescents and what facilities are available in NSW."
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District told The Daily Advertiser that if a child or adolescent is assessed as needing hospitalisation, the paediatric unit at Wagga was equipped to manage some admissions and the health team will initially seek a space in that unit.
"If specialist adolescent inpatient mental health care is required, services are provided by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health inpatient services in Orange, as well as in Box Hill in metropolitan Melbourne," the statement read.
"The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has a new specialist child and adolescent mental health service called Safeguards starting by the end of the year.
"The team is dedicated to supporting children and teens who are experiencing acute mental health distress, their families and carers. Safeguards will provide comprehensive assessment and brief interventions to resolve the immediate crisis, build personal strengths and capabilities, and assist the child or adolescent and their family to access practical support."
Additional mental health support is available via:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.