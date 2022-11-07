The Daily Advertiser

Wagga mums Linda Burge and Sheree Moore call for MLHD Adolescent Mental Health Inpatient Unit

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 8 2022 - 5:00am
Wagga mums Linda Burge and Sheree Moore are calling on the MLHD for the establishment of an Adolescent Mental Health Inpatient Unit. Picture by Madeline Begley

Heartbreaking and terrifying encounters with their teenage children have prompted two Wagga mothers to call on the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) to establish an adolescent mental health inpatient unit.

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

