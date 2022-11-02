Wagga commuters have been brought to a near standstill on the northern approach to the city as traffic slows considerably.
Drivers are reporting lengthy delays crossing the Gobbagombalin Bridge on Thursday morning, with cars banked up heavily along the Olympic Highway.
A huge line of vehicles looking to turn onto the highway off Old Narrandera Road, and those seeking to merge from Boorooma Street, were moving at a snail pace.
In other news
The NSW Transport Management Centre pushed out an alert to travellers just after 8.15am, advising of heavy traffic between the Coolamon Road roundabout and Travers Street on the north side of the bridge.
Hampden Avenue in North Wagga was closed overnight in the aftermath of the evacuation order being issued for that community, making the Gobba Bridge the only access point into the city from the north.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.