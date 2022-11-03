Rolling updates: The latest on Wagga's flooding situation as it happens

Wagga is in major flood after the Murrumbidgee River passed 9.6 metres at the town gauge on Thursday night.
The rising river has cut North Wagga from the rest of the city and caused the closure of major roads and highways throughout Wagga and its surrounds.
The State Emergency Service revealed on Thursday the river is expected to peak at 9.8m some time on Friday, after previous modelling indicated it would only make it to the major flood level. It reached 9.7m at 6.50am on Friday.
The extra 20cm was declared as the SES brought forward the evacuation timeframe for North Wagga and Gumly to 6pm Thursday, and not long after directed the Big 4 caravan park on Hammond Avenue to evacuate by the same time.
The Daily Advertiser team is on the ground and will bring the latest information to readers here. Take care out there and if you need assistance in the flood, call the SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
