The Daily Advertiser
Live

Rolling updates: The latest on Wagga's flooding situation as it happens

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 4 2022 - 12:00pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Copland Street has been closed at the Kooringal Road roundabout due to water of the road. Picture by Taylor Dodge
  • Scroll down for the latest flood updates

Wagga is in major flood after the Murrumbidgee River passed 9.6 metres at the town gauge on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.