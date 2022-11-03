The Daily Advertiser
Live

Rolling updates: The latest on Wagga's flooding situation as it happens

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 5 2022 - 2:28pm, first published November 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is no right turn over the Wiradjuri Bridge with North Wagga still cut off from the rest of the city. Picture by Les Smith
  • Scroll down for the latest flood updates

Wagga is still experiencing major flood levels even as the Murrumbidgee River peaked at 9.72 metres on midday Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.