Local emergency services have closed access to North Wagga at Wiradjuri Bridge for non-local traffic as residents continue to evacuate.
North Wagga homes inside the levee and Gumly Gumly are under orders to evacuate by Friday 8am, with homes outside the levee and Wilks Park ordered to evacuate now on Thursday morning.
As of 8am, the Murrumbidgee River sits at 9.38 metres and is slowly rising, with expectations it will hit the major flood level of 9.60 metres at some stage on Friday afternoon.
Wagga City Council announced Thursday morning that Oura Road at the roundabout intersection with Byrnes Road and Eunony Bridge Road were closed.
Access from Oura to Wagga will be detoured via Pattersons Road, Dunns Road, East Bomen Road, Merino Road and the Olympic Highway.
Other major road closures include Old Narrandera Road between Derrain Road and Deepwater Road, Matong, Eunony Bridge Road and Boorooma Street between Olympic Highway and Gardiner Street.
The latest extensive Wagga local road closures can be found on the council's website.
The Sturt Highway remains closed between Wagga and Darlington Point with eastbound and westbound diversions in place for the major route.
Check livetraffic.com for the latest information.
The Bureau of Meteorology is not forecasting heavy rain for Wagga in the coming days with only light showers expected.
Wagga is one of the SES' three areas of focus, with the service attending to 431 requests for assistance and 15 flood rescues across the state in the 24 hours previous to 6am Thursday morning.
Upstream at Gundagai, the Murrumbidgee River looks to have peaked overnight at 9.76 metres just below the expected 9.80 metre peak, sitting at 9.47 metres at 8.30am Thursday morning.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
