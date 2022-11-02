The Daily Advertiser

Riverina Water director of engineering Bede Spannagle says water consumption is down, but wild weather means maintenance is on the up

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
November 3 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Water director of engineering Bede Spannagle says extreme weather puts a strain on the local water system. Picture by Les Smith

Continuous wild weather is placing a strain on our local water provider, which has crews working round the clock to make sure we have clean, safe water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.