Continuous wild weather is placing a strain on our local water provider, which has crews working round the clock to make sure we have clean, safe water.
The wet weather means that water consumption is way down at present, but high river levels and record rainfall is placing significant strain on the local water infrastructure.
"At the moment we're not concentrating on producing the water, but concentrating on making sure the system is functioning to get people the water," said Riverina Water director of engineering Bede Spannagle.
Which can be challenging, he said, in a "land of extremes" where record drought is followed by devastating floods.
"Our problems occur when it's really wet or in the middle of a drought. When it's middle of drought we're struggling to make enough water, and you get ground movement when the ground dries out."
But when it's really wet, you get more pipe breaks than normal, he said.
"We've been busy, what happens is the ground gets so saturated, the pipes are basically sitting in water so they've got no ground support," he said
"So any ground movement causes a break ... we've crews just looking after breaks at the moment."
Keeping the water clean is another challenge.
River water usually makes up 30 per cent of our usage, with 70 per cent coming from aquifer - or groundwater - but with sustained flooding leading to poor river water quality, that's been pushed up to 100 per cent aquifer.
"Because the River is so dirty it's more expensive to treat," he said.
Mr Spannagle said water usage is way down for this time of year, and he expects that trend to continue.
"We've just come out of a wet summer. The three months of summer we [normally] do half of our water, we're probably down one million kilolitres or so ... 20 per cent."
This puts a strain on the company's finances, due to low usage, although the company does have a fund to allow for wet seasons, he said.
The plant usually pumps out 56 megalitres a day, and up to 100 megalitres in the summer months, when the hot weather can often mean water production is split 50/50 between groundwater and river water.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
