North Wagga Public School has announced Wednesday it will temporarily close its doors due to the suburb's risk of flooding.
The announcement from principal Trudy Standley came Wednesday afternoon as the SES issued an evacuation order for the flood-prone suburb.
"While I don't believe the school site will be affected by the rising water, families outside of the North Wagga village will not be able to have access in or out," Mrs Standley said.
"As a precautionary measure we are enacting the school flood response plan and evacuating the school."
As part of the response plan, students are being encouraged to work from home if possible but a space will be made available at Turvey Park Public School for those who cannot.
Julie Girling was picking up her grandchildren from North Wagga Public School on Wednesday afternoon after the announcement, which she said didn't bother the children too much.
"They went up to the Turvey Park school last time it happened," Mrs Girling said.
"It hasn't disrupted these ones too much, more the family, just getting things together."
IN OTHER NEWS:
A NSW Department of Education spokesperson said the school would continue to communicate with families and work with emergency services to ensure all staff and students remained safe.
Students requiring a bus service to the temporary school site can follow the Turvey Park Public School timetable found at the Busabout website.
Down the road from the school, North Wagga's the Palm and Pawn Hotel also closed its doors on Wednesday afternoon, with several staff sandbagging and evacuating furniture, plants and pokie machines from the hotel.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.