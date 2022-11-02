The Daily Advertiser
Free

North Wagga Public School closes SES issues evacuation order

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated November 2 2022 - 8:08pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Wagga Public School announced Wednesday afternoon it would temporarily close its doors as a precaution. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

North Wagga Public School has announced Wednesday it will temporarily close its doors due to the suburb's risk of flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.