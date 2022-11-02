The Daily Advertiser

North Wagga resident clears out home amid rising floodwaters and evacuation orders

Tim Piccione
Updated November 2 2022 - 8:53pm, first published 6:50pm
Birgitta Reimers and Mitchell Harpley packing away the Gardiner Street home using a cattle trailer. Picture by Les Smith

With North Wagga issued orders to leave the flood-prone suburb, decade-long residents are ready for yet another evacuation while some are experiencing their first.

