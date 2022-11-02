With North Wagga issued orders to leave the flood-prone suburb, decade-long residents are ready for yet another evacuation while some are experiencing their first.
Birgitta Reimers, who moved from Albury to North Wagga at the start of the year, spent her Wednesday afternoon clearing out her Gardiner Street home in preparation for possible flooding.
"Everything's out," Ms Reimers said.
Despite the rushed afternoon move, the Coolamon Central School teacher remained in high spirits.
"As long as everyone is safe, everything else can be replaced," Ms Reimers said.
"I've got so much support, so I'm okay."
Ms Reimers knew the threat was serious when she saw the nearby Palm and Pawn Hotel sandbagging.
"And the neighbours who have been living here for a while, they were evacuating, then, we knew.
Using a co-worker's cattle trailer, Ms Reimers managed to evacuate big items like her fridge, bed and sofa, with smaller things and electrics going to a friend's house for safe keeping and the rest squeezed into her car.
Ms Reimers said she felt well supported by the tight-knit community.
"I could have left stuff at a neighbour's place and the other neighbour offered to help but we were okay," she said.
"I just don't know what's going to happen when I get back after the weekend, so that will be interesting."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
