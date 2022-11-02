The Daily Advertiser

Bureau of Meteorology's Gabrielle Woodhouse said Tuesday November 1 was Wagga's wettest day this year

Updated November 2 2022 - 8:56pm, first published 5:06pm
Flash flooding on Kooringal Road mid-Monday afternoon. Wagga has been hit with over 70mm of rain in the past 7 days. Picture by Madeline Begley

A week of wild weather has seen Wagga record its wettest day of the year and its third coldest November day in decades.

