A week of wild weather has seen Wagga record its wettest day of the year and its third coldest November day in decades.
The week started with severe storm warnings and heavy rainfall causing flash flooding into Monday evening.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse said Tuesday November 1 was Wagga's wettest day this year, with 45.2mm recorded.
That wet weather was joined by a cold snap and Tuesday was an unseasonably cold November day, she said.
"It has been quite significantly cool, the maximum temperatures for Wagga got to 12.3 degrees [on Tuesday] the third lowest maximum temperature recorded at that station, which has been open for 81 years," said Ms Woodhouse.
Tempratures dropped across the region with snow seen at Tumut and Tumbarumba.
"We haven't seen snow drop to this level in 12-14 years, in November," she said.
"It's a decent blast of winter and things will slowly start to warm up a bit over the coming week, but it will take time because of how cold the air mass is overhead."
As it stands, Wagga is some way off its wettest year on record, which was 1019.2mm in 2010.
But to date, the city has seen at 717.6mm of rainfall, nearly 200mm above the average for this stage of the year and Ms Woodhouse said we're trending towards the top ten wettest years recorded.
Temperatures should return to the 20s for the Riverina by early next week, with a reprieve from the rain, she said.
However, the outlook is uncertain and she said that there is continued danger of more flash flooding in the near future.
"The longer term forecast is still indicating wetter than average conditions," she said.
"There is still some uncertainty about whether we will see another trough develop over western NSW next week and whether we will see more showers and storms with that system.
"But, regardless, the issue at the moment is the ground is incredibly wet that any rain feeds into the creeks and rivers rising.
"It's going to be a persistent risk in the coming months."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
