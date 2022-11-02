A Junee man who was caught with knives and drugs at two Wagga police traffic stops within a fortnight has been told he has "no self control" by a magistrate.
Luke James Brady, 41, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to two charges each of having custody of a knife in a public place and possessing a prohibited drug,
Brady also pleaded guilty to one charge of having unlawfully obtained goods in personal custody in the form of nine tablets containing 5 milligrams of Valium each.
According to a statement of agreed facts, at about 2am on August 25 police were patrolling Ashmont when they pulled over a black Holden Commodore on Wau Place for a breath test.
As the officers approached, Brady started to exit the rear seat of the vehicle in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid police but he stopped moving when told to.
Brady appeared extremely nervous and evasive and a large box shape could be seen in his groin area.
During a search, Brady removed a box from his pants that contained a number of clear bags that in turn contained a clear crystal substance with a total weight of 1.29 grams including packaging.
Brady told police the substance was ice, also known as methylamphetamine.
Police also found a knife in Brady's bag with his name engraved on it.
Brady said he used the knife for when he went fishing but agreed he was not doing so at 3am.
A search of the vehicle revealed a small cleaver type knife and a clear container of Valium tablets.
Brady said he used the tablets to help him relax but he did not have a prescription for them.
At 5.25pm on September 9, police observed Brady's sedan travelling in a northern direction on Byrnes Road at Bomen and stopped the vehicle near the Trahairs Road intersection for a breath test.
Brady tested negative for alcohol and was then subjected to an oral fluid test.
Brady pretended to wipe test down on tongue several times without it actually making contact and when directed to complete the test correctly, it returned positive for meth.
After being arrested for the purpose of a secondary test Brady was told he would be searched for safety reasons.
Brady handed police a satchel bag from driver's side foot well of the vehicle and appeared evasive, not making eye contact and visibly shaking his knees and hands while trying to hide his wallet.
Police found a clear resealable bag containing a crystal substance in Brady's wallet, which later weighted in at 0.15 grams, and a purple harlequin coloured folding knife in his bag.
When asked about meth, Brady said "I don't want to say anything in case I may incriminate myself" and said he needed the knife "in case I hit a sheep or a cow, you know? So I can cut its ear tag and send it to the insurance company".
In court on Wednesday, Brady's solicitor said his client had been caught with a "minuscule" amount of methylamphetamine that was mostly plastic wrapping covered in residue.
The solicitor said Brady had pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity and was a carer for a close family member.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking asked the solicitor why Brady's offending was not serious enough to warrant a jail sentence when he was "told not to do something and they do it 14 days later".
The solicitor said Brady carried the knives "foolishly...with no nefarious intent" and he "has obviously got a problem with drugs".
"My concern is that someone has no self control, who has drugs, pulls a knife on someone and the consequences are much more severe than a punch in the nose," Magistrate Hosking said.
"That's is the reason why it is an offence: because we have a society where the government says people are not allowed to run around with guns or knifes in their pockets due to the consequences of people with no self control getting into arguments and using a weapon."
The prosecutor said a knife was an "item of high level of danger" and offending "twice in a two week period is highly concerning".
Brady was sentenced to a 12-month community correction order with 150 hours of community service and given $1650 in fines.
