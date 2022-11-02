The Daily Advertiser

Junee man Luke Brady caught with knives and meth twice in fortnight, Wagga court told

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
November 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Court House. Picture: file

A Junee man who was caught with knives and drugs at two Wagga police traffic stops within a fortnight has been told he has "no self control" by a magistrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.