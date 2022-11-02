Spirits are high and boots are muddy following the continuation of the School Sports Australia touch football championships at Jubilee Park.
Monday afternoon and Tuesday games were cancelled due to poor weather and field conditions but play was back on Wednesday.
Six states competed in 24 games across four divisions, as hundreds of students ran across the muddy fields.
Though Wagga hasn't put on the good weather for travelling teams, Johnson said there had been plenty of good football.
"It's been a really tough competition. It's good for the boys here to be exposed to other states. There's some developing states as well, but it's a good level of touch and it's great to see that everyone in Australia is playing touch football," he said.
NSW under 12s boys coach Edward Johnson said his team were ecstatic to get back out on the field again after Tuesday's cancelled games.
"They love the mud, I think they were a bit stand-offish at the start but once they got a try or two they didn't mind getting a bit dirty," Johnson said.
"They just love being around one another playing football together, and winning is just a bit of a bonus."
One west Australian was feeling a bit less optimistic about Wagga's cool and wet weather, claiming he "hasn't felt my toes since Monday."
Up from Victoria, Joanna Wood and Jo Harrison said though the weather could be better their daughters Adyson and Mary have had a fantastic time.
Playing in Victoria's under 12 girls side, both the girls are new to touch football, and despite struggling to get a win on the board, their mothers said they've had a fantastic first experience representing their state.
"Adyson has never actually played touch before, she just tried out and got in and other than the weather, it's been fantastic," Harrison said.
Better equipped for the gloomy week is Jack Jaimeson, from the ACT, who was just excited to play footy with some new friends, even if the weather hasn't been on their side.
It's harder to dump the ball and you can slide in the mud," he said.
Jaimeson said he has enjoyed meeting new "nice friends" through the tournament, and mum Naomi Jaimeson agreed.
Across from South Australia, Emily R, 15, said it's been a special opportunity to meet some of the best touch footballers in the country.
"It's a really fun learning experience for next year and years coming. We're certainly not the best but we can try," she said.
The School Sports Australia touch championships will reach their pinnacle on Friday, with the completion of their grand final and bronze medal matches.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
