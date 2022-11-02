The Daily Advertiser

Jessica Olsen sentenced in Wagga Local Court for 'wasting police time' with hoax Triple 0 calls

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated November 2 2022 - 7:59pm, first published 6:10pm
Police in multiple areas of NSW responded urgently to a Wagga woman's hoax Triple 0 calls that claimed people had been stabbed or a child had been injured. Picture: file.

A Magistrate has told a Wagga woman that emergency services were unable to protect the community while she was "wasting their time" with abusive and hoax calls to Triple 0.

