A Magistrate has told a Wagga woman that emergency services were unable to protect the community while she was "wasting their time" with abusive and hoax calls to Triple 0.
Jessica Olsen, 38, of Tolland, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday for sentencing having pleaded guilty to two charges of making a false representation to police that an act or event required investigation.
Olsen also pleaded guilty to five counts of using a carriage service to threaten to kill and one count of intimidation.
According to an agreed statement of facts, Olsen used web chats to contact several mental health services in February and March to claim the her former partner was involved in incidents where people were being shot by firearms, being held against their will, committing suicide, or serious domestic assaults that were injuring a child.
The mental health services forwarded the web chats to Triple 0, which resulted in an "urgent police response" to some of the false incidents.
Olsen later began contacting Triple 0 directly, which again "initiated an urgent police response due to the nature of the calls" .
Olsen made approximately 82 calls between May 13 and May 17 in which she said people had been stabbed or she threatened to stab and kill Triple 0 operators as well as stab Wagga police when they turned up to her address.
Police responded to 50 per cent of web chats and 25 per cent of calls before they determined they were vexatious.
The average response to Olsen's calls involved three officers spending 30 minutes at $45 per hour per officer or $67.50 per incident.
"It is conservative estimated that [Olsen] has wasted $1518.75 in police wages on web chats and $1383.75 on the phone calls," a police statement said.
When police attended her home, Olsen made full and frank confessions while being recorded on body worn video and said was not coping with a break up and wanted the relationship to continue.
Olsen sent threatening messages to her neighbour in July, texting him "I am going to stab you", "I am going to kill you" and "Hi there you f------ rapist dog" followed by a voice message of a dog woofing sound.
Olsen also sent threatening messages to her ex-partner's relative and called a repeatedly called a police-issue mobile phone before hanging up when an officer answered.
Lake Illawarra Police Station sent officers to Albion Park as a result of one of Olsen's hoax calls to Triple 0 and she also sent threatening messages to the police mobile, claiming that she would stab and kill officers.
"I'm going to stab and kill you, police...If you turn up I will stab you because I want to get arrested." one of the messages stated.
In court on Monday, Magistrate Hosking noted how much money Olsen's offending had cost police.
"More importantly, these people who are here to protect the community were not there to protect the community as you were wasting their time," Magistrate Hosking said.
Olsen's solicitor attempted to have the matter dealt with under mental health provisions but Olsen did not have the required plan for treatment.
The court was told Olsen had a record in Victoria for similar offences and was on a community correction order at the time for stalking and harassment.
"Leave people alone. I don't know what I need to do to make that happen," Magistrate Hosking said.
Olsen was sentenced to a 12-month intensive correction order with 100 hours of community service.
"Ms Olsen, this is it. Any further offending and you will be in full-time custody," Magistrate Hosking said.
"You will be busy doing community service over the next 12 months and you can stay off the phone and not harass people."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.