All lanes on Lake Albert Road, Kooringal, are blocked as emergency services work to clear a crash scene amid peak-hour traffic.
Shortly before 3.40pm on Wednesday emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Lake Albert Road, Kooringal, just after Wattle Street at the Sherwood Avenue intersection.
A 4WD towing a trailer appeared to have crossed onto the opposite side of the road before crashing into a tree.
Southbound traffic are being diverted up Wattle Street, while northbound traffic is directed up Lord Baden Powell Drive.
A passenger of the car travelling behind the 4WD described the crash as "weird" and happening suddenly.
