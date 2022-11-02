As the waters recede, Cootamundra residents are now starting the recovery effort after being smashed by a 1-in-100 year flooding event.
On Monday night 400 homes were evacuated after a severe weather system hit, causing flash flooding along the Jindalee and Muttama creeks.
The already saturated catchment was lashed with around 75mm of rain, said Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council Mayor Charlie Sheahan, but by Wednesday, flooding had eased and the clean up began.
"Damage assessments on properties will be undertaken by the SES and council staff will work closely with them and provide whatever assistance we can with clean up, skip bins and managing waste that comes with the flood damage," he said.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the SES and FRNSW have conducted 83 rapid damage assessments on impacted properties, 37 of which are deemed damaged with 23 now deemed "not habitable".
Mr Sheahan said the town has also suffered "extensive damage" to infrastructure such as fences, footbridges and road damage, and the clean up will be a big job.
"It's an added task we really didn't need," he said.
"We've got massive works in front of us with roads maintenance and repairs so this is just an added burden on top again.
"It's just getting the resources and making sure we've got the financial assistance ... we've got a fair task in front of us."
Monday's evacuation efforts were made more difficult by the late hour, Cr Sheehan said, but he lauded the emergency services for their efforts.
"They were really good and everyone was helpful and the people that haven't been impacted have been helping the people that have. It's been great community spirit across the town," he said.
Wattle Grove retirement community was evacuated in the middle of Monday night, with all 32 residents brought to nearby evacuation shelters.
Six residents have still not been able to return to their homes due to extensive flood damage, according to Wattle Grove manager Belinda Carr.
She said the ordeal has been stressful for the elderly residents, with many losing precious items.
"We had some emotional times yesterday, it was a bit much for some of them. Others weren't affected with their homes, just the event that night," Mrs Carr said.
"They lost some stuff and one unit is going to have to be completely re-done inside.
"[It's] stressful. Emotional with [residents] when they get emotional, long hours."
Cr Sheahan said there is rain forecast for the coming week, but is confident they won't see a similar deluge and more flooding.
"It's flash flooding, it rose quickly and abated pretty quickly. The notice we were given was accurate," he said.
"[But] any sort of events like this are a surprise, but it's just a fact of life in a really wet year in Australia."
Ms Cooke said it is too early to get a clear picture of the full cost of the damage, but the Cootamundra-Gundagai council area will be eligible for government payments as part of the natural disaster declarations.
But she now worries about the potential for further flash flooding.
"It's a worry for me ... right across NSW because from one end of the state to the other our ground is saturated, our dams are full and our river channels and creeks are carrying a lot of water," she said.
"So when we get these thunderstorms come through ... they have a tendency to drop water quickly .. and are notoriously difficult to predict."
