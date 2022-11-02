ON THE PACE: Big turnaround in fortunes at Wagga

WAGGA Harness Racing Club is in it's healthiest financial state since the move to Riverina Paceway after big turnaround in fortunes.
After a significant deficit was recorded last year, the club is well and truly in the black.
Being put on the correct electricity tariff is one thing that has made a big difference to the club's finances.
Chief executive Greg Gangle is pleased with the position the club is now in.
"We're in a much better financial position now to what we were in last year, we've made a lot of significant changes and tackled a few of our fixed costs that were a major issue and it has resulted in a major plus for the club," Gangle said.
"My expectation next year is we will be in even a greater position."
****
A COUPLE of Riverina horseman have tasted success south of the border.
Shane Hallcroft drove Cmonbabylitemyfire in victory at Shepparton last Wednesday.
It was the mare's second start for the Julie Douglas stable after previously being trained by Rebecca Brewer, who owns the mare.
After a narrow second at Shepparton last week, Heavens Hurricane then went on better for Junee trainer-driver Bayley Duck at Cobram on Monday.
****
DAVID Kennedy will line up five starters at Menangle on Saturday night.
Romanee has returned to his stable and will take on Rocknroll Runa, Punt Away is chasing three straight wins while the Euroley trainer also has Spoonthemoon and Whereyabintwistin in the three-year-old event.
Blake Jones and Ellen Bartley have Brooklyn Bridge in the same race.
It will be a busy weekend for Jones who will drive Miss Chantilly in a Breeders Crown heat at Bendigo on Friday. Stablemate Be My Girl is the same heat while Steno, who was third in the NSW Breeders Challenge Final for breeder-owner Dianne Kelly, will also take part in the series.
****
THE Turnbull family came to the fore at West Wyalong on Friday.
Amanda Turnbull took out the AgNVet Services Final with Our Princess Kennedy before father Steve and brother Mitch combined with Myra Dawn in the Pacers Cup.
****
BLAKE Micallef made trip from West Wyalong to Parkes on Friday a winning one.
After seven drives at West Wyalong, the Young reinsman combined with father David aboard Golden Zara.
The Riverina-owned Mighty Atom won the feature event on the card.
After winning his heat at Dubbo last week, the four-year-old backed up to win the Garrards Loyalty Series Final and secure Bathurst trainer Mat Rue with a new sulky.
****
GRIFFITH will have their first meeting of the season on Saturday with the six-race card set to start at 6.35pm.
Leeton also races on Tuesday.
****
ON THE Pace is having another break and won't back until December 1's edition of The Daily Advertiser.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
