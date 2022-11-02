The Daily Advertiser

ON THE PACE: Big turnaround in fortunes at Wagga

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Paceway chief executive Greg Gangle is pleased with the financial position the club has put themselves in.

WAGGA Harness Racing Club is in it's healthiest financial state since the move to Riverina Paceway after big turnaround in fortunes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.