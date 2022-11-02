The hard and tiresome work of Wagga's Health Service Staff over the past two years throughout COVID-19 was acknowledged and recognised on Wednesday at a special thank-you barbecue.
The barbecue was held by the Wagga Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) at the Wagga Base Hospital, providing sandwiches, rolls and drinks to hundreds of staff from doctors and nurses to asset maintenance and patient transport staff.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District Allied Health and Ambulatory Care manager Roanna O'Hara said the barbecue is a thank you to the more than 1000 Wagga Health Service Staff who have worked through significant challenges over the past two years.
Wagga LHAC Chair Garth Hungerford the barbecue is a gesture of appreciation for the frontline care the staff deliver each and every day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Around 1,600 staff members work at Wagga Base Hospital and Wagga Health Service, providing a range of services from acute in-hospital and emergency care, to a range of allied health, mental health and support services.
"We thought this was one small way we could recognise and show our appreciation for the dedication and commitment of staff throughout the COVID pandemic."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.