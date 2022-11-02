The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Health Service Staff thanked for work throughout COVID-19 at barbecue

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 3 2022 - 2:14pm, first published November 2 2022 - 8:00pm
Registered nurse Bhavi Alaparthy and Dr Philip Edwards from the Wagga Base Hospital were among the hundreds of health service staff thanked for their work. Picture by Les Smith

The hard and tiresome work of Wagga's Health Service Staff over the past two years throughout COVID-19 was acknowledged and recognised on Wednesday at a special thank-you barbecue.

