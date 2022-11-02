North Wagga and Gumly Gumly residents have another 24 hours to evacuate after a revision to the predicted arrival of the flood peak.
Residents of the suburbs were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday afternoon, after the latest flood predictions forecast the suburb would be isolated from the rest of the city on Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicted the Murrumbidgee River would reach 9.6 metres high on Thursday, cutting off all road access to North Wagga.
It has since been revised to arrive on Friday morning, with the SES pushing back the evacuation timeframe to 8am Friday.
About 700 residents were told to prepare to evacuate on Wednesday afternoon, and the State Emergency Service later elevated that direction to an evacuation order.
Residents from Gumly Gumly were also ordered to evacuate before the major flood level was reached.
NSW SES incident controller for the southern region Ben Pickup said on Wednesday initial information from BoM advised the flood peak would arrive on Thursday morning.
At a community meeting for flood-affected areas on Wednesday night, Mr Pickup advised SES was contacting the BoM to understand the changes.
"If possible... we'll update that warning and evacuation time for North Wagga inside the levee, and Gumly Gumly, and allow some extra time, " Mr Pickup said.
"Depending on the conversation with BoM and understanding why that change has occurred."
"We advise people to evacuate no later than 7am, but I do encourage early evacuation and leaving tonight if possible."
Earlier on Wednesday, the SES directed people outside the levee, in Wilks Park and in low-lying areas of North Wagga to evacuate.
Other suburbs including Flowerdale and Moorong east have been issued with prepare to isolate messages from the emergency service.
Wagga Showgrounds on Urana Street, Turvey Park, was opened as an evacuation centre at midday Wednesday for people who are unable to find accommodation.
Mr Pickup said he understood it was "difficult" to evacuate but asked residents to listen to SES directions.
"Once we lose access to the community, it may be too late for us to be able to come and rescue you," he said.
"[Staying] does put your family and those rescuers at risk."
At 5pm on Wednesday the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga was at the moderate flood level of 9.2m, the same height as the most recent river peak at the beginning of October.
Mill Street was closed on Wednesday and Wagga City Council employees have used gravel and clay to raise its height to the same as the adjoining levee.
The Wagga SES unit opened for community members to help with sandbagging efforts Wednesday evening.
Upstream at Gundagai, the river had surpassed the major flood level, recorded at 9.71m and rising.
