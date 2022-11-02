The Daily Advertiser
Updated

North Wagga, Gumly Gumly ordered to evacuate as Murrumbidgee River set to reach 9.6m at Wagga

Georgia Rossiter
Daisy Huntly
By Georgia Rossiter, and Daisy Huntly
Updated November 2 2022 - 9:15pm, first published 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW SES Southern Zone Commander Benjamin Pickup.

North Wagga and Gumly Gumly residents have another 24 hours to evacuate after a revision to the predicted arrival of the flood peak.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.