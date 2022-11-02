An evacuation order for North Wagga has been issued as the Murrumbidgee River looks to reach major flooding and cut the suburb off from the rest of the city.
Everyone inside the North Wagga levee had been told to prepare to evacuate on Wednesday and the State Emergency Service will elevate that preparation direction to an evacuation order.
"The BoM has upgraded its forecast for the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga we're likely to see a peak of 9.6m tomorrow morning with further rises possible," NSW SES southern region incident controller Ben Pickup said on Wednesday.
"We're also shortly going to issue the evacuation order emergency warning for North Wagga township inside the levee and the Gumly Gumly area."
Mr Pickup said there are around 700 people who need to evacuate North Wagga before 7am Thursday, before all access to the rest of the city is cut off by floodwater.
"The final road access [to North Wagga] is at 9.6m, and we're expecting that early tomorrow morning," he said.
"We advise people to evacuate no later than 7am, but I do encourage early evacuation and leaving tonight if possible."
Other suburbs including Flowerdale and Moorong east have been issued with prepare to isolate messages from the SES.
The State Emergency Service directed people outside the levee, in Wilks Park and in low-lying areas of the suburb to evacuate early on Wednesday afternoon.
Residents in sections of East Wagga and Gumly have also been told to prepare for evacuation.
As of 4pm on Wednesday, the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga was at the moderate flood level of 9.21m - almost as high as the previous river peak in October.
Upstream in Gundagai, the river level was 9.69m high and rising.
Mr Pickup said he understood evacuating was "difficult" to evacuate but asked residents to listen to SES directions.
"Once we lose access to the community, it may be too late for us to be able to come and rescue you," he said.
"[Staying] does put your family and those rescuers at risk."
Residents from North Wagga, Gumly, Oura, Moorong, Flowerdale and Pomingalarna are invited to attend the community meeting with emergency service officials at 6.30pm tonight at the North Wagga Community Hall.
It will be kept short in order to allow people to continue evacuations, Mr Pickup said.
North Wagga Public School principal Trudy Standley announced the campus would temporarily close while there was no access.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
