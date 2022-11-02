North Wagga residents are preparing to evacuate after the SES issued an official order to leave the suburb by 7am Thursday due to possible flooding.
The order came in just after 3pm on Wednesday for homes inside the levee, with the Murrumbidgee River expected to reach the major flood level of 9.60 metres on Thursday morning.
"You must evacuate before this time because you may become isolated due to rising floodwater and your evacuation route may be closed," the order stated.
North Wagga Progress Association president Robyn Dawson said she had been prepared to evacuate since August.
"I've hardly got anything in my house, everything's away," Mrs Dawson said.
Most of Mrs Dawson's belongings were packed into containers and ready to move.
"We really have been living minimalist," she said.
Mrs Dawson said Wednesday afternoon locals would soon need to do emergency sandbagging.
"But we're not filling sandbags to protect our homes," she said.
"Because once water comes you can't stop it.
"Our sandbags are for the sewerage coming up through the drains and toilets."
Mrs Dawson's son Scott left North Wagga after the major 2012 floods, which made his Gardiner Street home unlivable for 16 months.
Despite that experience, Mr Dawson, who now lives in San Isidore, said he missed North Wagga.
"You don't have the same community spirit as you do here," said Mr Dawson, as he packed away his mother's house.
"But yeah, I don't miss this shit."
Mr Dawson would spend the remainder of the afternoon getting his transport company's trucks housed on the North Wagga property out of the suburb.
"It's been a logistical nightmare," he said.
Not far down the road on Frederick Street, Sharon Argus was also making final preparations for an evacuation.
The 10-year North Wagga local had already moved her home's belongings up to the second floor and away from possible waters for her first serious evacuation preparation since the Murrumbidgee started rising in August.
"We've sort of been thinking it's not going to flood," Mrs Argus said.
"This time we thought we better take it a bit more seriously."
The greater concern this time around, Mrs Argus said, was due to the heavy rain and amount of water seen in areas like Gundagai and Cootamundra.
"That water's got to come out somewhere," she said.
Mrs Argus said she didn't yet know what accommodation would temporarily house her, her partner and cat if she left the suburb.
"We do have family, but they're pretty full in their house," she said.
Fellow North Wagga local Pheobe Pinnock had already visited the emergency evacuation centre at the Wagga Showgrounds.
"Because if we lose our house, we don't know where we're going to go," Ms Pinnock said.
"It's been very unsettling not having accurate information but I guess nobody knows until they know, so we can't really predict things," Ms Pinnock said.
The East Street resident said locals were once again frustrated with North Wagga's levee, which can only hold a river height of 9.9 metres.
"Council have got millions of dollars sitting in the bank waiting to make a levy and have known for a long time that this wet season's coming," Ms Pinnock said.
"A lot of people are upset about that."
