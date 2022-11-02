Flooding at The Rock will be monitored over the coming days as water from the town's swollen Burkes Creek recedes after a chaotic Monday night.
Lockhart Shire mayor Greg Verdon, who lives at The Rock, said Burkes Creek was "close to breaking its banks" On Monday night just as it had done in 2010 and 2012.
"On Monday we had heavy rain, my gauge said 65 millimetres," Cr Verdon said.
"There was flooding along Emily Street, the Olympic Highway and Mongoplah Road, but by the morning most floodwater had dissipated."
Cr Verdon said the biggest concern had been the creek.
"Those of us who lived through that had been a bit apprehensive."
NSW SES The Rock unit commander Dani Bourke said there were three calls for help at The Rock on Monday night after flash flooding inundated several roads and front yards, many on Emily Street.
Those houses were provided with sandbags from SES to keep the flash flooding at bay and no one was evacuated.
Ms Bourke said they will continue to monitor the creeks within The Rock, Yerong Creek and Lockhart.
"We ask people to please not drive through flood water and if you need assistance, please call 13250 or 000 in an emergency," she said.
NSW SES Southern Zone commander Ben Pickup said Burkes Creek peaked on Monday and is not going back down, however, they will be continuing to monitor it.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
