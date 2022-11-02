Returning to the place where he won his first medal as an under six, Zavier Day cleaned up at the Murray Valley 50th anniversary little athletics carnival, leaving as the under 15s champion.
The 14-year-old competed in six events, earning gold in the 100 metre sprint, long jump, shot put, discuss, and javelin.
Poor weather has impacted little athletics training nights over the past month, meaning the young athlete had little preparation ahead of the Murray Valley meet.
His competitors wouldn't have known though, as he sailed through his events.
"The only time I run is when I am playing other sport. I'm playing touch and I have a union competition coming up, so they're the only time I run," Day said.
"The only time I sort of practice (throwing events) is at the Wagga meets but for the last couple of weeks we haven't been able to do any of the throwing events because it's been too wet."
Although unable to properly train in the lead up to the carnival, Day said he felt confident he'd do well in his current favourite event, the 100 metre sprint.
"I didn't really think I would do well in the throwing events but I knew I was probably going to win in the 100," he said.
A cross-sport athlete, Day enjoys competing in a range of sports, both team and individual. He said he felt confident ahead of the run, saying his time has increased while he has been playing touch football.
"Playing other sports is good because you can meet new people and it can also help you physically," Day said.
Day said he was excited when his name was called out as age champion, but that he'd had time to process it because he was confident he had won it after securing his five gold medals.
Day first competed in little athletics in under sixes but left the sport for a period before making his triumphant return.
Looking forward, he'd like to attend the upcoming Albury carnival but said he was unlikely to get there due to his work commitments. The impressive young athlete is completing a butchery apprenticeship.
Day's mother, Kelly Wilson, said she is very proud of his efforts and that it felt nostalgic to see Day win his first age championship trophy at the same carnival where he won his first medal nearly ten years ago.
Wilson has coached Day since he was in tiny tots and has followed him all the way through.
"He was determined," Wilson said.
"He was determined before we got there that he was coming home with that trophy."
Wilson said Day lives and breathes sport and it is no surprise to see him excelling when he puts his mind to it.
Back home again in Wagga, Day's given his trophy the pride of place position, on a shelf in his bedroom.
Wagga Little Athletics will host the eastern Riverina zone championships in December, where young athletes will compete to progress towards the state championships by qualifying for the region four championships in February.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
