The Daily Advertiser

Zavier Day wins five golds, age championship at Murray Valley 50th anniversary meet

Updated November 2 2022 - 5:13am, first published 1:44am
A proud Zavier Day flexes his muscles after winning five gold medals at the Murray Valley 50th anniversary little athletics carnival. Picture supplied

Returning to the place where he won his first medal as an under six, Zavier Day cleaned up at the Murray Valley 50th anniversary little athletics carnival, leaving as the under 15s champion.

