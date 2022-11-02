Southern Inland men's coach Tom Martin has a tough job ahead of him when selecting the run-out side for the first game of the Capital Sevens tournament in Wagga on Saturday.
Martin said he has a strong side and is daunted by choosing his starting seven to run out against Penrith at Conolly Park.
"There's none of them that I would be worried about running on, for a game, they're all completely confident and it's going to be honestly a headache to figure out the run-on team for the first game," Martin said.
With "nowhere to hide" on a sevens field, Martin said when selecting the side he looks for players with speed, strength and good fundamental skills that they can execute one-on-one. After the first tournament due to be held on October 22 in Queanbeyan was a washout, Martin is excited to have his team finally play.
Though the weather has remained wet for most of the past fortnight, Martin is hopeful the weekend remains dry as predicted.
"We most definitely would prefer dry, we would most prefer to play a faster style, but the team I've selected can also, I think they've got the opportunity to change their game plan," he said.
"If it's a wet game they can play a lot slower a lot different compared to if it's a dry day where they can run around, have a bit more freedom."
Martins side has a strong Polynesian contingent, with Martin particularly excited to see what Ponipate Qio (Tumut) and Tomasi Naubuliwaqa (Wagga) leave on the field.
Not nervous to face any of their opposition teams, Martin is looking forward to the first game with Penrith as they are new to the competition.
"The other teams that we're planning on playing against being Canberran, I've got a bit of an idea of what they can bring, but Penrith, I've got no clue on," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing how they play and how we go up against them."
SIRU men's will play two games this weekend at Conolly Rugby Complex with their first against Penrith Emus kicking off at 11:40am.
Capital Sevens men's squad
Lino Misa, Jesse Bellchambers, Simon Cakacaka, Harry Daudravuni, Harry Hayes, Tully MacPherson-Peacock, Tyson Morgan, Ponipate Qio, Reuben Sarkis, Adriu Tagailala, Petero Taitusi, Sairusi Vakalalavanua, John Vakatalai, Tomasi Naubuliwaqa. Coach - Tom Martin
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
